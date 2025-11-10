Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

PGA Tour returning to Asheville for the first time in 86 years as it adds to fall schedule

WUNC | By Associated Press
Published November 10, 2025 at 4:43 PM EST
FILE - Banner reads "FedEx," with the PGA Tour logo during the final final round of the RSM Classic golf tournament, on Nov. 24, 2024, in St. Simons Island, Ga.
Gary McCullough
/
AP
FILE - Banner reads "FedEx," with the PGA Tour logo during the final final round of the RSM Classic golf tournament, on Nov. 24, 2024, in St. Simons Island, Ga.

The PGA Tour is returning to the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina for the first time in 86 years, announcing Monday a FedEx Cup Fall event starting next September to be sponsored by the Biltmore Estate and Explore Asheville.

The Biltmore Championship in Asheville is scheduled for Sept. 17-20, 2026, the second new fall event the tour has announced in the last month. It will be held at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, a Jack Nicklaus signature design.

North Carolina already has the Truist Championship in Charlotte (May) and Wyndham Championship in Greensboro (August).

The PGA Tour was last in Asheville in 1942, a four-year run of a tournament called Land of the Sky Open. Ben Hogan won his first individual tour title in 1940, the start of winning three in a row at Asheville.

It was held a week before the Masters from 1940 through 1942. Now it will be the third week in September at a time most players are simply trying to retain their PGA Tour cards.

The LPGA Tour played in Asheville from 1957 through 1960.

The announcement of the four-year deal with Asheville adds to a growing Fall 2026 schedule. The Good Good Championship in Austin, Texas, will be Nov. 12-15. Other Fall Series events for 2026 include stops in Utah, Japan, Mexico, Bermuda and the southeast Georgia coast.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Stories From This Author