Search continues in wooded areas for man suspected of killing his grandmother, stabbing deputy

The search continues for a man suspected of killing his grandmother ten days ago in Havelock and, days later, stabbing a deputy trying to arrest at a fast food restaurant in Vanceboro.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office believes Dominic Connelly remains in the area of the Craven and Beaufort County line; they think he is walking northward, using fields and woods to avoid being caught. Officials said those densely wooded areas are making the search for Connelly difficult. Several local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies - including the US Marshals Office - continue to search for Connelly by ground and air.

Martin County Sheriff Drew Robinson addressed several posts on social media regarding sightings of the Craven County murder suspect in Martin County, saying there is no evidence to indicate that the suspect is anywhere other than where Craven County is currently searching.

Craven County Schools has again delayed the start of classes today (Tuesday) for students at Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary, West Craven Middle, and West Craven High by two hours so students traveled to class during daylight hours.

Connelly is wanted for killing his grandmother, Patricia Lopedote, at her home in Havelock last Saturday, and then setting her home on fire; he’s also accused of stabbing the Craven County deputy Wednesday night. The deputy was treated at the hospital and released.

The sheriff’s office is asking people in the area to check their surveillance systems and trail cameras for images of Connelly.