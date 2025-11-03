EMF has filed labor practice charge against American Federation of Musicians Union

The Eastern Music Festival (EMF) has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against the Charlotte Musicians’ Association.

EMF claims the union failed to negotiate in good faith, violating the National Labor Relations Act by insisting on core managerial rights — including making decisions about programs, staffing and operations. EMF administrators say that it interfered with the festival’s ability to function.

Following nearly two years of stalled negotiations and what EMF calls the union’s lack of cooperation, EMF’s board decided to dissolve the organization in late September. On the same day, a new organization designed to replace EMF was announced.

EMF’s executive director, Chris Williams, criticized the union's tactics for blocking progress and argued that they aimed to undermine EMF’s mission, ultimately leading to the festival's closure.

The union hasn’t yet responded to the filing, but earlier this month, a representative said job security for musicians was central to the dispute.

