Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

EMF has filed labor practice charge against American Federation of Musicians Union

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published November 3, 2025 at 10:20 AM EST
A columned building on the Guilford College campus.
Courtesy Guilford College
The Eastern Music Festival was held on the campus of Guilford College for more than 60 years.

The Eastern Music Festival (EMF) has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against the Charlotte Musicians’ Association.

EMF claims the union failed to negotiate in good faith, violating the National Labor Relations Act by insisting on core managerial rights — including making decisions about programs, staffing and operations. EMF administrators say that it interfered with the festival’s ability to function.  

Following nearly two years of stalled negotiations and what EMF calls the union’s lack of cooperation, EMF’s board decided to dissolve the organization in late September. On the same day, a new organization designed to replace EMF was announced. 

EMF’s executive director, Chris Williams, criticized the union's tactics for blocking progress and argued that they aimed to undermine EMF’s mission, ultimately leading to the festival's closure.

The union hasn’t yet responded to the filing, but earlier this month, a representative said job security for musicians was central to the dispute.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford
More Stories