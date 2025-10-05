Bringing The World Home To You

Gaza peace talks to start Monday in Egypt

By Emily Feng,
Andrew Limbong
Published October 5, 2025 at 5:23 PM EDT

President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be part of the talks after Hamas and Israel agreed to move forward with the first stage of the U.S. plan.

Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
