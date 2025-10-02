While western North Carolina waits for millions in FEMA reimbursements, a charity steps in to fill the need

North Carolina is still waiting on millions in reimbursements from the Department of Homeland Security for hurricane recovery. Meanwhile, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy awarded $6.8 million in grants to organizations in western North Carolina supporting small business development and housing recovery.

Pisgah Legal Services received $400,000 to provide free disaster-related legal services to survivors and nonprofits. Here’s Center for Disaster Philanthropy CEO Patty McIlreavy:

“All too often, once you get into, like, ‘I need a lawyer for this,’ a lot of people will step away,” said Patty McIlreavy.

Other recipients include the Appalachian Community Capital Development Foundation, Colaborativa La Milpa in Buncombe County and MountainTrue, a nonprofit that’s cleaning and restoring rivers damaged by Helene.

“That drives the outdoor recreation economy, and [MountainTrue] monitors and helps restore water quality,” McIlreavy said.

The money comes from the Truist Foundation. The center is still accepting applications for the remaining $10 million in grants. Interested organizations are encouraged to reach out via the Center’s website .