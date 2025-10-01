People are already starting to feel the effects of the U.S. government shutdown

As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
Ryan Routh faces up to life in prison when he's sentenced in December. A federal jury convicted him Tuesday in last year's attempted assassination of Donald Trump as he golfed on his South Florida course.