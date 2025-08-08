How the U.S. government defines antisemitism

Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Dr. Robert Cantu, medical director and director of clinical research at the Cantu Concussion Center at Emerson Hospital, about the NFL banning teams from providing smelling salts on game days.