Israel's Cabinet meets to decide on whether to expand Gaza war

Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
President Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, met over the weekend with hostages' families in Israel, a week after ceasefire talks fell apart. This as many continue to express outrage over hunger in Gaza.