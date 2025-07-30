How CTE affects the brain

Global pressure builds on Israel to let more aid into Gaza, the EPA proposes gutting its greenhouse gas rules, an Epstein's longtime confidant says she'll speak with House lawmakers in exchange for immunity.
This week Ukraine's parliament will take up legislation introduced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that aims to restore the independence of two of the country's anti-corruption agencies, just a week after he signed a law to gut their independence. Activist Daria Kelniuk, of the Anti-Corruption Action Center in Kyiv, tells us why it's so important for those agencies to remain free of government influence.