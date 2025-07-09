Celine Song had too much fun as a matchmaker

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: Everything moves so fast now. We speed through our social media feeds and our phones are filled with 20 second video clips. Even the pace and dialogue in films can feel rapid fire.

Which is why Celine Song's films feel countercultural. They force the viewer to just slow down and linger in profound moments between characters. Like the power of a long silence or a gaze that says more than dialogue could.

Song is a writer and director who understands that emotional intimacy is just as important as a good story. And that comes through in both her debut feature "Past Lives," and her new film, "Materialists," which draws from her short stint as a professional matchmaker.



