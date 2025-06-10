After 150 years, a J.M.W. Turner painting resurfaces

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Were you to consult the National Gallery in London, you would learn that J. M. W. Turner - known as William Turner - is, quote, "perhaps the best-loved English romantic artist." He is something of a national icon, so a discovery of a Turner painting is, well, huge news in the British art world.

JULIAN GASCOIGNE: Generally speaking, when someone comes in and says, I think I might have a Turner, one's sort of immediate reaction is to be a little bit skeptical on the basis that, you know, it sort of sounds too good to be true.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Julian Gascoigne is senior director at Sotheby's in London, and Sotheby's has announced the auction of a painting that was forgotten in a private collection for more than 150 years, then restored.

GASCOIGNE: In that process, when they were taking off these layers of old varnish, the restorer found a signature which says W. Turner.

CHANG: It's called The Rising Squall, and it was Turner's first oil painting to be exhibited. He was a teenager, still working out his own style.

GASCOIGNE: I mean, he's a 17-year-old artist when he paints this picture, so it's very much sort of indebted to the classical traditions and sort of other artists working at this time.

KELLY: We asked Julian Gascoigne to paint us a picture of the painted picture. He told us it's a dramatic scene - a cluster of buildings and fishing boats on a rocky coastline with a stormy sky approaching.

GASCOIGNE: And a sort of glimmer of light coming through the middle of the sky, which illuminates the whole scene.

KELLY: Much later, William Turner would become known for his use of light in landscapes and seascapes that verged on the impressionistic, even avant-garde.

CHANG: The Rising Squall is an early Turner, but here's the real head-turner. When it first changed hands recently, it sold for the equivalent of $506 U.S. When it's going to be auctioned on July 2, Sotheby's thinks it could go for around 3- to $400,000 U.S.

KELLY: Which, Ailsa, based on other recent Turner discoveries, that might turn out to be a conservative estimate.

