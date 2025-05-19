$48M for broadband internet targets NC digital divide, including in Mitchell Co.

More than 14,000 homes and businesses in North Carolina are one step closer to reliable internet access.

Gov. Josh Stein has announced a $48 million investment in broadband expansion through the Completing Access to Broadband (CAB) program. The funding will support projects in 22 counties, including Mitchell County, where 84 homes and businesses are set to have access to high-speed internet for the first time.

“Connecting all North Carolinians, especially in our rural areas, opens doors of opportunity,” Stein said in a recent press release. “I am proud to continue to bring high-speed internet access to all corners of our state.”

The CAB program is a partnership between counties and the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) to identify unserved areas, solicit proposals from vetted internet service providers, and make targeted awards. The $48 million in funding includes over $33 million from the federal American Rescue Plan, awarded by NCDIT, and more than $14 million from broadband providers selected through the program.

Mitchell County Among Rural NC Communities Set to Gain High-Speed Internet Access

In Mitchell County, Zito Media will oversee the expansion. It’s one of several providers selected to deliver service at speeds of at least 100 Mbps (download and upload).

Nearby counties also receiving funding include:



Alexander County: 125 homes and businesses (Brightspeed)

Burke County: 113 homes and businesses (Foothills Broadband)

NCDIT Secretary and State Chief Information Officer Teena Piccione emphasized the importance of digital access for work, education, and health care, noting that connectivity plays a key role in economic resilience.

This round of awards builds on previous investments through the CAB and Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant programs. In total, these efforts are projected to connect more than 230,000 households and businesses across the state.