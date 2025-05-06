Bringing The World Home To You

Federal funding cuts hit NC farmers who sold to local public schools

WUNC | By Liz Schlemmer
Published May 6, 2025 at 3:34 PM EDT
Third-generation apple grower Alan Deal shows off the last blooms of the season at Deal Orchards near Taylorsville, NC. He's accompanied by Eli Snyder, the orchard's head of sales development.
1 of 4  — PXL_20250411_153236411.PORTRAIT~2.jpg
Third-generation apple grower Alan Deal shows off the last blooms of the season at Deal Orchards near Taylorsville, NC. He's accompanied by Eli Snyder, the orchard's head of sales development.
Liz Schlemmer / WUNC
The sign for Deal Orchards, of NC Highway 16 between Taylorsville and Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
2 of 4  — PXL_20250411_165943363~2.jpg
The sign for Deal Orchards, of NC Highway 16 between Taylorsville and Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
Liz Schlemmer / WUNC
Inside the roadside market at Deal Orchards, a sign says "Our farm is a Got to Be NC Farm to School Program member."
3 of 4  — PXL_20250411_145357770~2.jpg
Deal Orchards was one of the first farms in the state to participate in the Local Food for Schools program, starting about 20 years ago.
Liz Schlemmer / WUNC
A sign inside the roadside market at Deal Orchards says "Good Eatin' Apples ALL VARIETIES GOOD TO THE CORE!"
4 of 4  — PXL_20250411_164126653~2.jpg
A sign inside the roadside market at Deal Orchards.
Liz Schlemmer / WUNC

Alan Deal is a third-generation apple grower in Alexander County, in the foothills near Boone. He walks through rows of the last apple trees still in bloom on his hundred-acre orchard and plucks a blossom from a branch to check for damage from a recent frost.

"Just a couple of degrees can make a lot of difference when the trees are blooming," Deal said, as he inspected the blossom. "But yep, that's one small apple that's starting to develop."

Deal's grandparents first planted the orchard in 1939, in what is the second-largest apple growing region in the state. Fruit trees grow on the hillsides sloping up either side of N.C. Highway 16, in what's known as the Brushy Mountains. The elevation protects the apple blossoms from spring frosts.

Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is WUNC's Education Reporter, covering preschool through higher education. Email: lschlemmer@wunc.org
See stories by Liz Schlemmer
