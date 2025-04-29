Bringing The World Home To You

NC House could regulate AI, including making 'deepfakes' a crime

WUNC | By Colin Campbell
Published April 29, 2025 at 5:34 PM EDT
Four men smile on stage, framed by an OpenAI logo and the North Carolina state flag. They are (from left) OpenAI's Chan Park, North Carolina Treasurer Brad Briner, NCCU Provost Ontario S. Wooden and OpenAI's Ronnie Chatterji.
Mary Helen Moore
/
WUNC
OpenAI will offer ChatGPT to the state treasurer for free in a new experiment announced Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Durham, N.C. From left, OpenAI's Chan Park, Treasurer Brad Briner, NCCU Provost Ontario S. Wooden and OpenAI's Ronnie Chatterji.

A bipartisan group of state House lawmakers want new regulations for artificial intelligence.

The bill would make it a misdemeanor to create what's known as "deepfake" AI content. That would include deceptive videos where someone appears to be saying or doing something they never said or did. People misrepresented in "deepfake" content would also have the ability to sue.

The bill would also limit lawsuits against AI developers over errors made by AI products. Someone suing a licensed professional over a mistake, for example, couldn't also sue the AI developer whose products were used by the professional in the faulty work.

Read the full story for free here.

Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
See stories by Colin Campbell
