Stew Leonard's CEO on how the grocery chain is handling tariffs

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
The White House says it is freezing more than one billion dollars in federal funding for Cornell University and almost 800 million dollars for Northwestern University. The cuts are part of an effort by the Trump administration to use government funding to encourage colleges and universities to comply with the President's political agenda.