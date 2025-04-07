North Carolina's public universities haven't raised tuition in nearly a decade. What's that doing to their bottom line?
Stepping into the UNC-Chapel Hill Student Recreation Center is a little bit like stepping back in time.
Students have likened the 150-capacity space – located across the street from the Student Union – to a dungeon. At the busiest times, students report waiting 10-deep in a line to use one of the exercise machines, or the free weights.
The last several student body presidents at UNC-Chapel Hill – including Jaleah Taylor – have run on and lobbied for a better rec center.