Where to see cherry blossom trees in the U.S.

It's cherry blossom season here in Washington, D.C., where I am. There are almost 4,000 cherry trees near the National Mall. They are a century-old gift of friendship.

MARI NAKAHARA: From the city of Tokyo to Washington, and the 2,000 trees were sent, literally. But when they arrived in Washington, D.C., they found infestation. So they had to burn them down.

MARTIN: That's Mari Nakahara, a cherry blossom expert at the Library of Congress.

Just a couple of years later, Japan sent over another batch.

NAKAHARA: So this is a true, like, love and respect of the two countries.

MARTÍNEZ: While the Cherry Blossom Festival in the nation's capital might be the country's most famous, it's not the only one.

KATE HARTWYK: My favorite part of the cherry blossom season is the return to activity that it symbolizes.

MARTIN: That's Kate Hartwyk. She is deputy director of parks for Essex County in New Jersey. The cherry tree collection in Branch Brook Park dates back to the 1920s.

HARTWYK: We're now up to a 5,300 cherry tree collection. Over 16 different varieties of cherry blossom trees are spread throughout the entire park, and that means we have a very long bloom season.

MARTIN: Over at the Missouri Botanical Garden, horticulturist Daria McKelvey says people come from all over the Midwest to see their trees.

DARIA MCKELVEY: We also have some of the weeping Higan cherries. A lot of people love those because they have the cascading stems, and they're, you know, pink. So they just kind of dance in the wind.

MARTÍNEZ: Out here on the West Coast, Hugo Torii is a curator at the Portland Japanese Garden. And you can find cherry trees throughout the city.

HUGO TORII: It's beautiful to see here and there. I think that is what's beautiful about seeing flowers after a long winter.

MARTIN: There's also a collection of trees at the city's Japanese American Historical Plaza, which commemorates Japanese Americans who were sent to internment camps. He says the trees lend themselves to reflection.

TORII: In Japan, sakura cherry trees are associated by being transient and ephemeral. It reminds us that life keeps on going, evolves, changing. And we are reminded of this nature to accept that.

MARTÍNEZ: All right. Michel, I'm going to have to find me some cherry trees in LA. I know there's at least one or two somewhere in the city.

MARTIN: Bring your Claritin. That's all I have to say. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

