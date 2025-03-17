How do you win The New Yorker’s caption contest? This Asheville man cracked the code.

Western North Carolina is full of artists, writers, and creative minds — and, as it turns out, at least one New Yorker Cartoon Caption Contest winner.

The New Yorker recently celebrated its 100th birthday . The magazine is known for long-form reporting, fiction, poetry, reviews — and, of course, cartoons. One of its “newer traditions,” started in 1998, invites readers to write the perfect caption for a cartoon. Thousands enter each week, but only a select few win.

When BPR asked listeners if anyone had ever won, an email came in: “My husband did.”

Elizabeth and Thomas Roth







Asheville resident Elizabeth Roth shares the spotlight with her husband, Thomas, the creative mind behind the winning New Yorker caption.



That husband? Thomas Roth, an Asheville resident whose caption — about a pirate captain with a softer side — earned him a place in The New Yorker's pages in 2006.

Roth spent the early years of his career surrounded by stories — working in film, TV, and the music industry. He read scripts, promoted concerts, and worked behind the scenes in entertainment. But his most widely published line?

Just one sentence.

A Lifelong New Yorker Fan

Roth grew up flipping straight to the cartoons in The New Yorker.

"I loved the cartoons as a kid. We had The New Yorker in the house, and I’d always flip through just for the cartoons," Roth says.

"Years later, I noticed they had this contest in the back of the magazine."

How the Caption Contest Works

Every week, The New Yorker publishes a caption-less cartoon in the magazine and online, inviting readers to submit their best punchline.

With thousands of entries rolling in, the magazine’s editors narrow it down to three finalists. Those captions are published the following week, and then — in true democratic fashion — the public votes for their favorite.

The winning caption appears in the magazine, forever cementing its author in New Yorker cartoon history. It’s a competition that rewards wit, timing, and the ability to find the perfect twist — and, in Roth’s case, persistence.

On his first entry, he didn’t win.

Tried again. Still nothing.

On his third attempt – back in 2006, he got a phone call.

"They say, ‘This is so-and-so from The New Yorker,’ and I’m thinking, ‘Okay, someone’s playing a joke on me,’" Roth recalls.

Naturally, he made them prove it.

"I tell them, ‘Read the caption back to me.’ And they did. That’s when I realized — this is legit."

He was one of three finalists. Now, the public would decide.

A week later, the results were in.

The Cartoon: A Pirate’s Dilemma

The scene Roth captioned was classic New Yorker: a pirate ship, two sailors staring off into the sea, and their captain — who had made a rather significant branding decision.

Gone was the Jolly Roger skull-and-crossbones flag. In its place? A smiley face.

Roth’s winning caption?

"Aye, and he replaced walking the plank with time out."

It was a perfect fit. The timing, the tone, and — maybe most importantly—the subtext.

"We didn’t have kids yet, but my wife Elizabeth and I were thinking about it at the time," Roth says. "I guess that was on my mind."

Parenting, after all, has its own kind of high-stakes negotiations.

The Art of the Caption

Roth’s background in TV and film had taught him how to build a story with dialogue and scenes. But writing a caption? That meant tinkering with every word — until the right one finally landed.

"There was some pondering involved for sure," he says. "And also, the wordsmithing was, from the feedback I've gotten, critical. And then, all of a sudden, you get hit by the thunderbolt or whatever, and yeah, that was it."

He had cracked the formula. But did he keep submitting?

Not exactly.

"After I won, I was like, ‘That’s it. I retire.’ I climbed the mountain," he says.

Still, he hasn’t stopped watching from the sidelines.

"It's not the obvious," Roth advises for future contestants. "You got to try to come up with something that no one else obviously is going to come up with."

These days, Roth doesn’t submit captions but he still flips to the back of The New Yorker every week — just to see what makes the cut.

Because even when you retire from the game, you never really stop playing.

"I don't know if I mentioned — I got the cartoon caption contest game for Christmas one year, but nobody will play with me."



