Trump wants to get rid of pennies. We go to a coin shop to examine their value

Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
Two new memoirs, How to Sell Out and Trauma Plot wrestle with the question — is it worth it to mine the worst parts of your life for a book? Authors Chad Sanders and Jamie Hood talk about how they tally up the emotional costs of memoir-writing.