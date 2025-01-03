Unemployment eased in Asheville and Buncombe in November amid Helene recovery

Unemployment in Asheville and Buncombe County eased slightly in November 2024, although five Western North Carolina counties still have the highest jobless rates in the state.

The figures from the North Carolina Department of Commerce give the latest snapshot of the region’s recovery from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene in late September. Statewide, the not seasonally adjusted rate was 3.7 percent.

In Buncombe County, 10,621 people were jobless in November , for an unemployment rate of 7.2%. That’s down from the October unemployment rate of 10.4%, according to newly-revised numbers.

In the Asheville metro area – which includes Buncombe, Henderson, Haywood and Madison counties – 14,918 people were unemployed in November, for an unemployment rate of 6.1%. That marks an improvement from October, when the jobless rate was 8.5%.

The modest recovery was fueled by a rebound in hiring in two industries, figures show : the leisure and hospitality industry; and the trade, transportation and utility industry. Asheville’s small businesses — including the restaurant industry — were particularly hard hit by the storm. Even businesses that emerged physically unscathed had to contend with a sharp drop in tourism and a lack of drinkable water until November 18.

The Asheville metro area still has the highest unemployment rate of any metropolitan area in the state, according to the Department of Commerce. Statewide, the five counties with the highest unemployment rates in November are all in Western North Carolina.

Mitchell County had the highest rate, with 8.9%, followed by Buncombe at 7.2%, Madison at 6.6%, Avery at 6.4% and Yancey at 6.2%. All five counties were at the top of the list in October 2024 as well, although the unemployment in each of them eased in November.

The numbers suggest that the labor landscape in Western North Carolina post-Helene is slowly improving, even as the region’s eventual recovery is expected to take years .

The state releases public labor market statistics on a monthly basis, with a look back of roughly 60 days.