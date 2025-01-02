New NC superintendent plans listening sessions across the state

North Carolina’s new Superintendent of Public Instruction Mo Green began his tenure after being sworn in on Wednesday. He’s released a new entry plan that includes meetings with educators, parents and other leaders across the state.

In his first remarks as the superintendent of North Carolina’s public schools, Green said he intends to be an advocate for public schools. Green used the moment to thank public school educators.

“I also intend to use this platform to remind us that being a public school educator is a noble profession, one that must be revered," Green said at his swearing in ceremony.

"My appreciation for what public school educators have done or are currently doing and will do, is boundless. I thank you. I love you. I revere you.”

As part of Green’s “entry plan,” the new superintendent will host a series of listening sessions as part of an effort called “Mo Wants to Know.”

Those will include meetings with local superintendents and charter school leaders, parent organizations, community college and UNC leaders and other groups across the state. He also intends to meet with parents and guardians who chose not to enroll their kids in public schools. Those listening sessions are set to take place between now and March.

Green intends to develop a full strategic plan for the state’s school system by June.

The public can submit comments online to the Department of Public Instruction here.

Democrat, Green succeeds Republican incumbent Catherine Truitt. He defeated Republican Michele Morrow in the November election.

