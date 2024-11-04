Ukrainians worry about results of the U.S. presidential election

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Much of the world is following the U.S. presidential election, and there might be no place it's being followed more closely than in Ukraine. The U.S. has been a crucial ally as Ukraine defends itself from Russia, but Ukrainians worry what a change in the White House will mean for their survival. NPR's Joanna Kakissis on the line with us now from Kyiv to tell us more about this. Good morning, Joanna.

JOANNA KAKISSIS, BYLINE: Good morning, Michel.

MARTIN: So you've been talking to Ukrainians about the election. What are they telling you?

KAKISSIS: Well, I've actually been hearing a wide range of views. Many Ukrainians tell me they are rooting for Kamala Harris, because she's made it clear she will continue U.S. support for Ukraine. Though some, especially soldiers I've spoken to on the front line - they say they're concerned Harris might be too cautious with Russia. This is one criticism Ukrainians have of President Biden, who is generally well-liked here. They say Biden's White House has been afraid of provoking Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that approach has emboldened the Kremlin.

MARTIN: What about former President Donald Trump? What do Ukrainians think about him?

KAKISSIS: Well, Trump has expressed admiration for Putin - you know, Ukraine's archenemy. Trump has also claimed that he will end the war in 24 hours, though he doesn't explain how. And some Ukrainians say, OK, if the U.S. chooses Donald Trump, let's hope for the best. Maybe he will shake things up. I heard this from some residents of a coal town near the front line. They are so exhausted with this war and its bloodshed. They are desperate for it to be over, even with the help of someone unpredictable like Trump.

MARTIN: How would Ukrainians want this war to end, and how can the U.S. help to do that?

KAKISSIS: Well, most Ukrainians want this war to end with security guarantees and taking back land now occupied by Russia. You know, even kids are talking about this, like Kyrylo Peredriy, who is 14 years old and in middle school. He was recently forced to flee his hometown in eastern Ukraine because Russian troops are surrounding it. Kyrylo says he and his classmates want a U.S. president who can answer this question.

KYRYLO PEREDRIY: In this moment, very hard moment for Ukraine, Ukrainians have this question - when Ukraine will win.

MARTIN: So this is a delicate matter for the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but what's he saying?

KAKISSIS: Well, winning is the only option for him. He has said he will not consider giving up any land in exchange for a peace deal. That's actually something Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance has suggested in order to end the war. Zelenskyy told reporters Ukraine will try to cope if the U.S. turns its back on his country.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY: If the support will decrease, so, of course, we will count on ourselves and on unity in Europe.

KAKISSIS: Because the European Union, he says, is Ukraine's other big partner.

MARTIN: So this whole idea of winning is the only option - how is that going? Does that seem possible at this moment?

KAKISSIS: Well, you know, Ukrainians say their country's fate feels very uncertain right now. Here in the capital, in Kyiv, we are jolted awake every night by air raid sirens and explosions because of drone attacks. In the east, Ukrainian troops are struggling to hold back Russian advances there. And to make matters worse, North Korea has sent thousands of troops to help Russia. Zelenskyy told reporters that Ukraine would like to hit the camps where these soldiers are training, but the U.S. does not allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons supplied by the West to strike military targets deep inside Russia. The White House said this would cause an escalation. But Zelenskyy says the war has already escalated, and he accuses Ukraine's allies of sitting on the sidelines.

MARTIN: That is NPR's Joanna Kakissis in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Joanna, thank you so much.

KAKISSIS: You're welcome, Michel.

