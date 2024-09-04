NC, CMS test scores improve in math — but reading doesn’t budge

The percentage of students passing math in North Carolina and in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools continued to inch up last year as schools recovered after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted instruction, according to data released Wednesday. But math scores are still well below prepandemic levels, and reading scores have been harder to move.

Pass rates remain at 50% statewide for elementary and middle school reading. In CMS, 47% of those students earned grade-level scores in the 2023-24 school year. That’s about 7 percentage points below reading pass rates for the state and the district in the 2018-2019 school year.

Statewide scores show:

In elementary and middle school math, 54.6% of students earned grade-level scores, up 1.6 percentage points over 2023. But that’s still down from 2019, when 58.6% passed the tests.

In elementary and middle school reading, 50.1% earned grade-level scores, down 0.1 percentage points from 2023. In 2019, the pass rate was 57% for grades 3-8.

Third-grade reading, considered a crucial benchmark for success, saw a slight increase. The 2024 pass rate was 48.6%, up 0.8% from 2023. In 2019, the pass rate was 56.8% for third grade. Last year’s third-graders spent at least part of kindergarten learning remotely.

Eighth-grade science saw a notable drop last year to a 70% pass rate. This year it remained about the same.

In high school, pass rates for English and math were up from 2023 with 59.5% passing English II and 37% passing Math I. Both were still more than 4 percentage points below 2019. Math III also saw an increase from 2023 with 58.6% passing, well above 2019 rates.

Biology saw drops with just over 53.4% passing, deepening the gap between 2019 pass rates.

CMS scores showed:

In elementary and middle school math, 54.6% of students earned grade-level scores last year, up 1.5 percentage points over 2023. But, in 2019, 63.6% passed the tests.

In elementary and middle school reading, 47.5% of students passed the test, down .2% from 2023.

There’s some reason for optimism. The early grades have seen some progress with reading. Early literacy assessments, known as DIBELS, show gains with the largest in second grade. Last year, 66.8% of second-graders scored at or above the benchmark. In the past three years, the gap between white/Asian and Black/Hispanic students has markedly narrowed.

Still, though third-grade pass rates were up to 47.2%, the pass rate was 54.4% in 2019.

High school English II was down slightly to 58.6%. In 2019, the pass rate was 61%.