NC Apple Festival promises “bushels of fun” this weekend in Hendersonville

It is Labor Day weekend, and in Henderson County that means one thing: Apples, and lots of them.

The annual North Carolina Apple Festival will take over downtown Hendersonville this weekend, offering concerts, contests and the King Apple Parade.

“The apple has been called the loveliest of all fruits. It is also one of the most important agricultural crops grown in Henderson County,” according to the festival’s website.

The festival will take place on Main Street. Free concerts and performances will be held at the historic courthouse all four days of the festival, which commences Friday.

Sections of Main Street will be closed and remain closed for the duration of the festival.

Attendees can park in the city surface lots and the parking deck on 5th Avenue West for a $10 daily flat-rate fee, according to the city.

The festival runs from August 30 to September 2. Most days start at 10 a.m., with events running throughout the day.

The street fair will be open daily and features 14 local apple growers. Many of the growers will also sell dishes like fried apple pies, apple cakes, apple butter and apple cider, according to the festival’s website.

“Growing apples has been part of Henderson County’s culture and heritage since the mid 1700s. North Carolina is the 7th largest apple producing state in the nation and Henderson County grows 80% of this state’s crop,” according to the website.

The festival kicks off on Friday with a pancake breakfast. Later in the day visitors can attend the opening ceremony and hear about participants in the apple recipe contest. Saturday features the Apple Festival Races. The festival culminates on Monday afternoon, when the King Apple Parade will make its way down Main Street at 2:30 p.m.