'Wait Wait' for April 20, 2024: With Not My Job guest Judith Butler

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Helen Hong, Not My Job guest Judith Butler and panelists Maz Jobrani, Faith Salie and Roy Blount Jr. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Who's Bill This Time

The W Stands For "Where's The Money?"; The Oblivious Dozen; A Jumbo Shrimp Disaster

Panel Questions

Airedale Airlines

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about something at the drug store being used for an unusual purpose, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Judith Butler on scary movies

Judith Butler is one of the world's foremost philosophers. Their new book is Who's Afraid of Gender, but should they be scared of our quiz about horror movies?

Panel Questions

Crowded Shower Solution; Drop Off Dropkicks

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Sockeyes For Crow's Feet; Heavy Stepping Chessmen; Ringing in Your Ear and Stinging on Your Tongue

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that the Endless Shrimp plan backfired, what's next for Red Lobster.

