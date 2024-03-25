Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down, part of a shakeup after 737 Max problems

WASHINGTON — Boeing announced on Monday that its embattled CEO, Dave Calhoun, will step down at the end of year. The planemaker and aerospace company also said its board chairman, Larry Kellner, will not stand for re-election and the president of its commercial airplanes division, Stan Deal, will retire.

The staff shakeup comes after several difficult months following the in-flight door plug blowout on an Alaska Airlines 737 Max jet in January above Portland, Ore.

The Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation of the Alaska Airlines incident after a preliminary investigation found that four key bolts were not installed when the 737 Max 9 left Boeing's factory last year.

Boeing has never fully recovered from a pair of 737 Max 8 crashes in 2018 and 2019, which killed a total of 346 people.

NPR's Joel Rose reported from Washington, D.C. and Russell Lewis from Birmingham, Ala. contributed to this story

