McDowell leads 6th District primary, but Walker wants a runoff

Addison McDowell, who received Trump’s endorsement, came out ahead in the primary for the 6th Congressional District. But he’s headed to a run-off with former Rep. Mark Walker.

McDowell is a registered lobbyist for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina. He worked on Rep. Richard Hudson’s 2016 campaign and later in Ted Budd’s congressional office. Trump endorsed McDowell in December before he announced his run for the congressional seat.

McDowell received 26% of votes in the 6-way race, shy of the 30% threshold to avoid a run-off. Walker says he’s requesting one. He’s the second-highest vote-getter, receiving 24% of votes.

A run-off would take place on May 14.

Walker won a run-off in 2014 after coming in second in the Republican primary. He went on to represent the 6th district until 2020. Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning currently represents the district. She decided not to run again after state lawmakers redrew the district to lean heavily Republican.

The new 6th District includes Rowan, Davie and Davidson counties, along with parts of Forsyth, Cabarrus and Guilford counties.

No Democrat has filed to run in November.