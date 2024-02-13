Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Asheville housing nonprofit Homeward Bound CEO departs after just three months

BPR News | By Felicia Sonmez
Published February 13, 2024 at 2:50 PM EST
A headshot of former Homeward Bound CEO Carl Falconer.
Homeward Bound
A headshot of former Homeward Bound CEO Carl Falconer.

Homeward Bound, an Asheville-based nonprofit dedicated to helping unhoused people, announced Tuesday that it has parted ways with its CEO, Carl Falconer.

The move comes just three months into Falconer’s tenure at the organization.

“After careful consideration, Homeward Bound and Carl Falconer agreed that we were not a good fit for each other and mutually decided to part ways,” Homeward Bound’s Board of Directors said in a statement Tuesday. “We appreciate Carl’s contributions in his first 90 days and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The nonprofit said an “active search is underway” for its next CEO. It did not provide further details on the reasons for Falconer’s departure. BPR was not immediately able to reach Falconer for comment.

Board President Kelly Pierce will be temporarily stepping in to serve in a liaison role to the group’s leaders and to “provide a single contact point at Homeward Bound for all of our community partners,” the board said.

Prior to joining Homeward Bound, Falconer led a housing nonprofit in Broward County, Florida. He also previously served as president of the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance. Upon announcing the news of his hiring in October, Homeward Bound’s Senior Resource Development Director, Eleanor Ashton, described Falconer as “perfectly suited to lead” the organization.

As recently as two weeks ago, in late January, Falconer participated in Asheville’s Point-In-Time Count, the city’s annual effort to tally its unhoused population.

“This is my industry,” Falconer told BPR at the time. “This is my passion. This is what I love. So, this is just a chance for me to get out and talk to people. You know, as the CEO at Homeward Bound, I don't get to have as much client interaction because, of course, my people are doing that and I have other responsibilities. But this is a great way to get out there. And that's why I encourage all the community members … to get out and volunteer for this.”

Laura Hackett contributed to this report.
Felicia Sonmez
Felicia Sonmez is a reporter covering growth and development for Blue Ridge Public Radio.
See stories by Felicia Sonmez
More Stories