1 parent is responsible for a book ban in North Carolina

On Thursday, May 26, the University of North Carolina Wilmington announced its newest Chancellor-Elect — Dr. Aswani Volety. He will take over for Chancellor Jose Sartarelli on July 1, who announced his retirement in September 2021.
A team of University of North Carolina Wilmington researchers is in Antarctica studying the effects of climate change on crabeater seals — the most populous marine mammals in the world. WHQR caught up with them before they embarked on their trip.
Over the past couple of years, University of North Carolina Wilmington researchers are seeing an influx of odd marine mammals on the North Carolina coast. Their hypothesis: it has something to do with climate change.