Ohio could be the first state in the nation to use a combination of two drugs that have never been used before to put an inmate to death. This execution cocktail is the latest chapter in what's become a troubled history of capital punishment in the state.
President of Ohio State University Gordon Gee, 69, is retiring. The announcement comes a week after a recording surfaced of comments he made about Catholics and Southerners that some found offensive. Gee has apologized for his recent remarks, which were reportedly intended as jokes.