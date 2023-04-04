Live updates: Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felonies

Updated at 3:50 p.m.

Former president Donald Trump has been charged with 34 felonies for his role in falsifying business records in order to conceal an illegal conspiracy to undermine an election. He pleaded not guilty.

He was processed and arraigned Tuesday in a New York criminal court after a grand jury voted to indict him last week.

The arraignment was set for 2:15 p.m. ET with a 3:30 p.m. ET scheduled press conference from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Watch it live here:

The charges are related to payments Trump made in 2016 to his former attorney over an alleged affair with an adult film star known as Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the affair but has admitted to reimbursing his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment made on the eve of the 2016 election to Daniels as part of a settlement about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.

Trump plans to fly back to Florida Tuesday evening for a speech. The 2024 presidential candidate has already raised $7 million in fundraising from the indictment news, his team says.

Follow along with NPR's digital live coverage as we unpack charges and the political world's response.

