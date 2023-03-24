Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Carolina unemployment rate falls to 3.6% in February

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT
rate.jpg
Bureau of Commerce
/
Unemployment rate by month for North Carolina and the nation

North Carolina's unemployment rate declined to 3.6% in February, the state Commerce Department announced on Friday, marking its lowest level since last June.

The seasonally adjusted rate fell from 3.8%, where it had sat for the previous two months. The U.S. rate is also now 3.6%.

The state Commerce Department reported over 7,900 more people were employed in February compared to January at 4.98 million workers, while those unemployed declined by 5,600 to about 188,200 people.

Based on another counting format from monthly worksite surveys, the department said seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment increased by 8,900 workers to well over 4.88 million. Sectors seeing the largest numerical employment growth based on the surveys included education and health services as well as government.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Stories From This Author