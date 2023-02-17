Charlotte council votes to slow purchases of electric buses; what about climate goals?

This article appeared first in WFAE climate reporter David Boraks' weekly newsletter. Sign up here and get the news to your inbox first.

The Charlotte Area Transit System is tapping the brakes on plans to convert to 100% electric buses by 2030. And the slowdown is raising concerns among council members and environmentalists that Charlotte might not be able to meet the city's climate goals.

The Charlotte City Council on Monday approved CATS' plan to buy a mix of diesel-electric hybrid buses and electric buses next year — and possibly in future years. Mayor Vi Lyles cast the deciding vote when the 10 members present at the meeting deadlocked 5-5 on the plan.

The vote reverses previous plans to convert CATS' entire fleet to electric buses as older buses are retired. It also threatens the city's ability to meet its goal of switching its vehicles to a 100% electric fleet by 2030. CATS interim CEO Brent Cagle told City Council members the city lacks the charging stations and other infrastructure to continue a full rollout of electric buses.

In an interview Wednesday, Cagle said CATS is halfway through an 18-vehicle electric bus pilot and still hasn't figured out exactly what it needs to expand the electric bus fleet. CATS is waiting for a report by transportation consultant STV that will help.

"We have STV, who is looking at all of the other infrastructure components. And that's more than just simple chargers, right? It's maintenance facilities, it's charging facilities, it's in-route charging facilities. It's all of the things that CATS needs to support a fully electric fleet," said Cagle. He’s been on the job for just two and a half months, since replacing former CEO John Lewis.