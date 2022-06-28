Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Supreme Court has delayed creating a majority Black voting district in Louisiana

By Hansi Lo Wang
Published June 28, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT
A voter presents identification at a polling site for the 2020 elections in New Orleans. The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a lower court's order for the creation of a second majority Black congressional district in the state.
Gerald Herbert
/
AP
A voter presents identification at a polling site for the 2020 elections in New Orleans. The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a lower court's order for the creation of a second majority Black congressional district in the state.

Updated June 28, 2022 at 6:03 PM ET

The U.S. Supreme Court has put a temporary hold on a lower court's order for the creation of a second majority Black congressional district in Louisiana.

The order by the high court, released Tuesday with dissents from the three liberal justices, comes after the lower court found that a newly drawn map of voting districts for Louisiana's six seats in the U.S. House of Representatives would likely violate the Voting Rights Act by diluting the votes of Black voters.

The justices have paused the drawing of a new voting district until the high court rules next term in a separate but related redistricting case about Alabama's new congressional map. The court, which is hearing oral arguments in the Alabama case in October, put out a similar order for that state's map in February and has now also agreed to hear this Louisiana redistricting case.

As with Alabama, the delay ordered by the Supreme Court means that midterm elections in Louisiana have to take place this year using maps that lower courts have found are likely to hurt the power of Black voters.

In Louisiana, the map for this year's House races has white voters making up the majority in five out of six districts, as approved by the state's Republican-controlled legislature.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Hansi Lo Wang
Hansi Lo Wang (he/him) is a national correspondent for NPR reporting on the people, power and money behind the U.S. census.
See stories by Hansi Lo Wang
More Stories