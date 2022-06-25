Fresh Air Weekend: The sensory world of animals; Mothering as social change

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

The human sensory experience is limited. Journey into the world that animals know: In his new book, An Immense World, science writer Ed Yong explores the diversity of perception in the animal world — including echolocation, magnetic fields and ultraviolet vision.

Age is just a number in Sundance hits 'Leo Grande' and 'Cha Cha Real Smooth': Emma Thompson stars as an older woman who hires a younger sex worker in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Dakota Johnson is a single mother who's wooed by a recent college grad in Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Raising kids is 'Essential Labor.' It's also lonely, exhausting and expensive: In her book, author Angela Garbes makes the case that the work of raising children has always been undervalued and undercompensated in the U.S. Then came the pandemic, and everything got harder.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

The human sensory experience is limited. Journey into the world that animals know

Age is just a number in Sundance hits 'Leo Grande' and 'Cha Cha Real Smooth'

Raising kids is 'Essential Labor.' It's also lonely, exhausting and expensive

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.