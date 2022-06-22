Bringing The World Home To You

Trumpet the bloodhound wins Westminster Kennel Club dog show

By The Associated Press
Published June 22, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT
Trumpet, a bloodhound, competes for Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Trumpet won the title.
Frank Franklin II
/
AP
Trumpet, a bloodhound, competes for Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Trumpet won the title.

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — A bloodhound named Trumpet won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night, besting six other finalists to snare U.S. dogdom's most coveted best in show prize.

Trumpet beat a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed and a Lakeland terrier to take the trophy in the 146th Westminster.

Trumpet became the first bloodhound to win Westminster.

The competition drew more than 3,000 purebred dogs, ranging from affenpinschers to Yorkshire terriers. The goal is to crown the dog that most represents the ideal for its breed.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

