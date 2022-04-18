GE Appliances recalls refrigerators with handles that can detach and pose a fall risk

GE Appliances is voluntarily recalling about 155,000 refrigerators sold in the U.S. with a freezer handle that can detach when a user tries to open it, posing a potential fall hazard.

An additional 2,300 units were sold in Canada.

GE Appliances, which is owned by Chinese company Haier, announced the recall in conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company said some of the stainless steel, French door-style refrigerators could have an improperly installed freezer handle that becomes loose when pulled. If the handle detaches, the user could lose their balance and fall.

GE Appliances received 71 reports of the freezer drawer handle detaching. Among them, there were 37 reported injuries, including three injuries from serious falls.

"As part of our commitment to product safety and loyalty to our consumers, we are voluntarily recalling affected units to provide a free in-home repair," the company said in a statement on its website.

The potentially affected models were sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy and other home stores as well as online at Lowes.com and BestBuy.com from February 2020 through January of this year.

Consumers can go to GE Appliances' website to check if their refrigerator is included in the recall. If it is, consumers can schedule a free in-home repair.

