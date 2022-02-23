Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Hanover County officials tell DEQ that Chemours' well-testing plan is 'grossly inadequate'

WHQR
Published February 23, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners, along with the Public Health Director David Howard, recently sent letters to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Elizabeth Biser, regarding Chemours’s proposed framework for sampling drinking water in the county.

According to the county, NCDEQ has not formally accepted a plan from Chemours, so county officials wanted to raise concerns on behalf of its residents.

The commissioners are proposing to test private wells that are the primary source of drinking water on properties that are within half a mile of the Cape Fear River.

The commissioners say the Chemours plan is "grossly inadequate."

They’d also like DEQ to offer a counter plan or directives that ensure the county’s residents have the same level of protection that those receive who live nearby the plant.

The county says it will send out more information once DEQ sends its next steps.

The full letter from the Board of Commissioners can be viewed here; and Public Health Director David Howard’s letter can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 WHQR. To see more, visit WHQR.