As The Permafrost In Siberia Thaws, Interesting Things Are Being Discovered

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. As the permafrost in Siberia thaws, lots of things are popping up. A new report details the discovery of Sparta, the cave lion cub. She was only a few weeks old when she died about 28,000 years ago. Sparta's still got her coat, internal organs, possibly traces of her mother's milk, which scientists hope will shed some light on the cave lion's diet. They're calling Sparta probably the best-preserved ice age animal ever found. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.