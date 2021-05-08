Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Alonzo, as you and I both know, motorcycles can be dangerous. But a company called Klim has this new high-tech airbag vest that you wear that is designed so that it will inflate like a car's airbag if you happen to fly off your motorcycle before you hit the ground. That is great. It'll work as long as you wear it properly, keep it maintained, turn it on before you ride, and you do what?

ALONZO BODDEN: Unfortunately, in order to stay alive, you must pay your monthly dues.

SAGAL: That's exactly right.

BODDEN: (Laughter).

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: You have to pay your monthly subscription to the airbag company, or it will not work. Now, the system is monitored by the manufacturer, and it is turned off if you don't pay. So you hit a pothole. You're flying through the air. But don't worry, you're wearing your trusty airbag vest. But wait. Did you pay the monthly subscription? Oh, you forgot. Not to worry. You have your phone. OK. Go to klim.com. Oh, it's klim.tv. OK. Pay bill. Oh, face ID isn't working with Apple Pay. Oh, it's because you're wearing your helmet. OK. You take off your helmet. There, that worked. Oh, you never set up Apple Pay when you got your new phone. And you're dead.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: Pretty much. I mean...

SAGAL: (Laughter) That's it.

BODDEN: Yeah. What happens - this is one bill - I'll tell you what - this is one bill you pay yourself. You don't trust your spouse...

SAGAL: Exactly.

BODDEN: ...To pay this one. You don't trust in this one. You make sure you pay yourself every month.

SAGAL: I - so I went to the website to check on the details. And they have, as you might imagine, a FAQ in the frequently asked questions page. And among the questions is - will you turn this off if I don't pay my bill? And they're like, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. No, absolutely not. Absolutely not. Absolutely not. We give you a 30-day grace period. So you're all set.

LUKE BURBANK: By the way, FAQ is also what you yell as you're hurling through the air...

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: ...Realizing that you have not paid for your airbag subscription.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PAPA'S GOT A BRAND NEW BAG")

JAMES BROWN: (Singing) Come here, sister.

SAGAL: Coming up, NPR turns 50 in our Bluff The Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.