Shaq Helps Out Georgia Man, Pays For Girlfriend's Engagement Ring

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A man in Georgia was preparing to get engaged. He walked into a jewelry store and asked about terms for paying off a ring, and that's when another customer stepped in. Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal was shopping in the same store. And after word spread on social media, he confirmed that he'd paid the man's bill. It's not much for me, he said later. Video shows the customer extending a tattooed arm to shake his benefactor's hand. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.