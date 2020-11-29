Sarah Fuller Becomes 1st Woman To Play A Power 5 Football Game

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: And the kick downed at the 35-yard line and Sarah Fuller - happy Thanksgiving. What a day. What a day.

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

That clip from the SEC Network shows Vanderbilt senior Sarah Fuller making history yesterday, becoming the first woman to participate in a Power 5 conference game. Fuller, a goalie on the school's women's soccer team, tried out for the spot after several players on the football team landed in COVID quarantine. Asked about the meaning of this moment, she said...

SARAH FULLER: I mean, I just want to tell, like, all the girls out there that you can do anything you set your mind to. Like, you really can. And if you have that mentality all the way through, like, you can do big things.

MCCAMMON: Whether it's the football field or the White House, dream big, girls.

