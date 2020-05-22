Bringing The World Home To You

Pandemic Strikes Jazz Community

By Christian McBride
Published May 22, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT

Lee Konitz, Bucky Pizzarelli, Ellis Marsalis, Wallace Roney and Henry Grimes are just a few of the jazz greats who have died in recent months from complications due to the coronavirus. Hear WBGO and Jazz Night in America's Christian McBride talk to about the toll the pandemic has taken on the jazz community, and read WBGO's Nate Chinen on the pain of grieving lost musicians during Jazz Appreciation Month in April.

All Things Considered
