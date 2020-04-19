'One World' Concert Curated By Lady Gaga Raises Millions To Combat Coronavirus
LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:
A hundred and 28 million dollars for fighting COVID-19. That's what was raised last night by "One World: Together At Home," an extravaganza curated by Lady Gaga and featuring an array of stars from - you guessed it - their homes.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
ELTON JOHN: (Singing) You know, I'm still standing better than I ever did.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
LADY GAGA: (Singing) See that life is still worthwhile...
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) I'll paint the kitchen neon. I'll brighten up the sky...
GARCIA-NAVARRO: Elton John, Taylor Swift, plus J.Lo, Lizzo - six hours of musicians jamming from their flashy pads, including these fellows.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
THE ROLLING STONES: (Singing) You can't always get what you want.
GARCIA-NAVARRO: And we go out with the Rolling Stones. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.