'One World' Concert Curated By Lady Gaga Raises Millions To Combat Coronavirus

A hundred and 28 million dollars for fighting COVID-19. That's what was raised last night by "One World: Together At Home," an extravaganza curated by Lady Gaga and featuring an array of stars from - you guessed it - their homes.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ELTON JOHN: (Singing) You know, I'm still standing better than I ever did.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LADY GAGA: (Singing) See that life is still worthwhile...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) I'll paint the kitchen neon. I'll brighten up the sky...

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Elton John, Taylor Swift, plus J.Lo, Lizzo - six hours of musicians jamming from their flashy pads, including these fellows.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

THE ROLLING STONES: (Singing) You can't always get what you want.

