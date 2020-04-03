Bringing The World Home To You

Fact Bag With Paul F. Tompkins And Janie Haddad Tompkins

Published April 3, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT

After journeying through worlds unknown to humankind, a bearded and weathered Fact Bag has returned with a brand new set of facts. Facts about interstellar crimes. Facts about Chicken McNugget shapes. Now, Fact Bag can rest. Thank you, Fact Bag. For everything. Featuring Stay F. Homekinshosts Paul F. Tompkins and Janie Haddad Tompkins.

Heard on Debra Messing & Paul F Tompkins: Show Yourself Some Grace.

