Fresh Air Weekend: Marc Maron; 'Simpsons' Voice Actor Hank Azaria

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published March 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT
<em>The Daily Beast</em> listed Marc Maron's Netflix special <em>End Times Fun</em> as one of the <a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/10-best-stand-up-specials-to-stream-under-coronavirus-quarantine" data-key="21541">10 best</a> stand-up specials to stream while under coronavirus quarantine.
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Comedian Marc Maron: We Need 'Groupthink Empathy' During COVID-19 Outbreak:"We [have] to do the right thing to protect those who are vulnerable," Maron says. His new Netflix stand-up special, End Times Fun, was named before the coronavirus pandemic.

Hank Azaria On 'Brockmire' And Why He No Longer Performs Apu On 'The Simpsons':Azaria has voiced dozens of Simpsons' characters, starting with Mo the bartender. In the IFC comedy series Brockmirehe plays a troubled baseball announcer who always speaks in his broadcaster voice.

