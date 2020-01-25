Fresh Air Weekend: Journalist Detail 'A Very Stable Genius'; Actor Tim Roth

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Stable Genius' Authors Describe Trump Presidency As A 'Den Of Destruction': Washington Postreporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker discuss presidential rages, erratic decision-making and other troubling tendencies of the Trump presidency. Their new book is A Very Stable Genius.

Marcus King Turns Toward Blue-Eyed Soul On The Solo Album 'El Dorado':The 23-year-old Southern blues rocker strikes out on his own with a soulful new album produced Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. The record is a real beauty — and a turning-point for King.

Tim Roth On Working With Tarantino And Getting His Start In London Pub Theater: The British actor has over 100 acting credits, including the new film The Song of Names and the streaming TV series Tin Star. Roth also appeared in Reservoir Dogs, The Hateful Eightand Pulp Fiction.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Marcus King Turns Toward Blue-Eyed Soul On The Solo Album 'El Dorado'

'Stable Genius' Authors Describe Trump Presidency As A 'Den Of Destruction'

Tim Roth On Working With Tarantino And Getting His Start In London Pub Theater

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.