Bianculli's Best TV Shows Of 2018: 'Better Call Saul' Is Still On Top

Fresh Air | By David Bianculli
Published December 20, 2018 at 1:39 PM EST

Being a TV critic right now is kind of like being a sports writer — in a league where 10 new teams spring up every week. Among the most memorable TV moments of 2018 was James Corden's Carpool Karaoke with Paul McCartney, which hit all the emotional notes. You can read write-ups of my favorite shows right here,or find a simple list below:

1.Better Call Saul,AMC

2. Legion, FX

3. The Americans, FX

4. Killing Eve, BBC America

5. The Good Place, NBC

6. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,Amazon

7. The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu

8. Sharp Objects, HBO

9. Patrick Melrose,Showtime

10.Barry, HBO

David Bianculli
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.
