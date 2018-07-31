Bringing The World Home To You

Facebook Removes Accounts, Pages Linked To Coordinated Political Influence Campaign

Published July 31, 2018 at 2:33 PM EDT

Facebook announced that it has identified a coordinated and inauthentic political influence campaign ahead of the November midterm elections. The company said it removed at least 32 accounts and pages after an initial investigation.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Kurt Wagner (@KurtWagner8), senior editor of social media at Recode, about the announcement.

