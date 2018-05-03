Bringing The World Home To You

DJ Sessions: Atlanta's Hip-Hop Up-And-Comers

Published May 3, 2018 at 1:20 PM EDT
EarthGang (left and center) and J.I.D. attend IGA X BET Awards Party 2017 on June 24, 2017 in West Hollywood, Calif. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for Interscope Records)
Language Advisory: This segment contains language some listeners may find offensive.

Atlanta’s hip-hop scene is booming with new music from well-known acts like Migos and Lil Yachty. But there’s a long list of up-and-comers bringing fresh sounds to the city.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Branden Peters (@BrandenLSK) and Maurice Garland of the Atlanta-based podcast Day 1 Radio, about some of those artists, including Yogii, EarthGang and Sir Foster.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Sir Foster, “I’m A Beast” (feat. Bonecrusher & Pastor Troy)

[Youtube]

Yogii, “Pokerface”

[Youtube]

EarthGang, “LOLSMH”

[Youtube]

Scotty ATL, “Gucci & Keyshia”

[Youtube]

SWNKY, “Runway Dressing”

